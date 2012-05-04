Photos of the week
A view shows the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. An explosion injured at least 144 in central Yerevan on Friday during a campaign rally by Armenia's ruling party two days before a parliamentary election, a local emergency official was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo/Handout
Occupy Wall Street activists, one wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rest on a sidewalk during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Medical students run away from tear gas canisters during a protest in La Paz May 3, 2012. Doctors and medical students were demonstrating against a decision made by the Bolivian government to increase their working hours by two hours, as well as a threat by President Morales to replace them with Cuban doctors, according to organizers. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A nun films as Pope Benedict XVI leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. Picture taken March 19. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)
A Russian communist holds placards with portraits of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin during a rally to celebrate International Workers' Day, or Labour Day in Moscow May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Men learn how to operate sewing machines at the Mashal de-radicalisation centre run by the Pakistani army in Gulibagh, Pakistan's Swat Valley, April 13, 2012. Pakistan's military drove militants out of Swat in 2009. Mashal is in the building which used to be the headquarters of the militants from where they imposed there austere version of Islam. Military officers, trainers, moderate clerics and psychologists were chosen to run three-month courses designed to erase "radical thoughts" of those accused of aiding the Taliban. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for the past 20 years. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries on the mainland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Patients wait to receive anesthesia before undergoing surgeries to remove their cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. About 150,000 of Nepal's 26.6 million people are estimated to be blind in both eyes, most of them with cataracts. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Researchers dressed in panda costumes carry a cage as they transfer giant panda Tao Tao to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province May 3, 2012. Tao Tao, 21-months-old, and its mother Cao Cao are being transferred to a bigger living environment with a higher altitude and a more complicated terrain, which marks the beginning of the third phase of its training to be reintroduced to the wild. Researchers wear panda costumes to ensure that the cub's environment is devoid of human influence, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Sun Fengqin (L), 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 27, 2012. In China, where older women are expected to lead a quiet life tending to their grandchildren, retired grandmother Sun Fengqin's hobby is unusual - she pole dances. Swings, spins and sultry moves are all in the repertoire of the long-haired 60-year-old, who took on pole dancing in admiration of what she saw as a sexy sport despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs. Pole dancing has over the last few years evolved into a popular pastime and a way of staying in shape, with devotees promoting it as a legitimate form of dance and acrobatics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sana, a five-year-old girl, plays on a cloth sling hanging from a signalling pole as smoke from a garbage dump rises next to a railway track in Mumbai May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Alin Nava tries a headband with her pet piglet Charlotte in her bedroom in Monterrey April 5, 2012. Nava, 25, is dressed in the so-called "Lolita" style, a fashion subculture from Japan influenced by clothing from the Victorian or Rococo eras. Its basic style consists of a blouse, petticoat, bloomers, bell-shaped skirt and knee-high socks. Nava is the co-founder of the "Lolitas Paradise" club in Monterrey and for members of the club, the Lolita style is not only a fashion statement but also a way to express their loyalty, friendship, tolerance and unity. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Painted wooden planks cover the facade of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on King Street in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. It is hard to assess the surviving number of Board Houses in Sierra Leone, some of which were destroyed in the country's devastating 1991-2002 civil war. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A protester flashes the victory sign to fellow protesters standing on a wall, during a demonstration demanding a trial for Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boxer Lavarn Harvell (R) connects to the head of Tony Pietrantonio for a knockout during their third round of light heavyweight boxing fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A gang member and inmate (R) talks to his partner inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. Rival Salvadoran gangs announced an expansion of the terms of a truce as the Central American country grapples with a plague of violent crime that threatens to sweep the nation. Representatives from El Salvador's notorious Mara Salvatrucha and Mara 18 gangs told the media that the country's schools will be off limits to violent clashes from inter-gang warfare. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A trainer (top) and his female student box under a street light in Sydney May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
