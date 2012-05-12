Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>An Afghan man takes a shortcut by climbing a wall, at a hilltop in Kabul May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

An Afghan man takes a shortcut by climbing a wall, at a hilltop in Kabul May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A boy tries to cross a damaged suspension bridge, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district, Nepal, May 6, 2012. At least 17 people, including three foreigners, are confirmed to have died during the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to Police inspector Ravindra Nath Poudel of Kaski District. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A boy tries to cross a damaged suspension bridge, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district, Nepal, May 6, 2012. At least 17 people, including three foreigners, are confirmed to have died during the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to Police inspector Ravindra Nath Poudel of Kaski District. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A Palestinian protester jumps as he throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a demonstration held in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2012. Hundreds of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails said on Friday they would shun vitamin supplements and prison clinics in an escalation of their mass protest against detention conditions. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian protester jumps as he throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a demonstration held in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2012. Hundreds of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails said on Friday they would shun vitamin supplements and prison clinics in an escalation of their mass protest against detention conditions. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died at a demolition site of Yangji village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 10, 2012. Li Jie'e, a resident of Yangji village, jumped off a building and died on Thursday after her house was demolished on March 21, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died at a demolition site of Yangji village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 10, 2012. Li Jie'e, a resident of Yangji village, jumped off a building and died on Thursday after her house was demolished on March 21, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. The official lighting ceremony for the London Games will take place on May 10. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. The official lighting ceremony for the London Games will take place on May 10. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Students stretch during a training session at a gymnastic course at Shenyang Sports School in Shenyang, Liaoning province May 9, 2012. Some 60 students, between the ages of 6 to 15, undergo a nine-year gymnastic programme which includes foundation courses and gymnastic training courses at Shenyang Sports School, and those who are outstanding may be selected to join the national team, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Students stretch during a training session at a gymnastic course at Shenyang Sports School in Shenyang, Liaoning province May 9, 2012. Some 60 students, between the ages of 6 to 15, undergo a nine-year gymnastic programme which includes foundation courses and gymnastic training courses at Shenyang Sports School, and those who are outstanding may be selected to join the national team, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko', "Neko" meaning cat in Japanese, was opened by Vienna resident Takako Ishimitsu, 47, from Japan. Customers can stroke and interact with their five feline hosts, named Sonja, Thomas, Moritz, Luca and Momo, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about the cafe and take naps. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko', "Neko" meaning cat in Japanese, was opened by Vienna resident Takako Ishimitsu, 47, from Japan. Customers can stroke and interact with their five feline hosts, named Sonja, Thomas, Moritz, Luca and Momo, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about the cafe and take naps. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A model gets her makeup done backstage during Colombian designer Sandra Cabrales' lineup during the Circulo de Moda fashion show in Bogota May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes </p>

A model gets her makeup done backstage during Colombian designer Sandra Cabrales' lineup during the Circulo de Moda fashion show in Bogota May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

<p>A 26-foot tall statue of Marilyn Monroe is separated for disassembly in Chicago, May 7, 2012. The sculpture "Forever Marilyn" by artist Seward Johnson, is based on a scene from the movie "Seven Year Itch" was taken down after being on display since last July. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A 26-foot tall statue of Marilyn Monroe is separated for disassembly in Chicago, May 7, 2012. The sculpture "Forever Marilyn" by artist Seward Johnson, is based on a scene from the movie "Seven Year Itch" was taken down after being on display since last July. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2012. At least 1000 houses were razed in the fire, the cause of which is yet unknown, leaving 5000 families homeless, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2012. At least 1000 houses were razed in the fire, the cause of which is yet unknown, leaving 5000 families homeless, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>Wrangler Shad Boardman rides into a pasture during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Wrangler Shad Boardman rides into a pasture during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A zombie lands in a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. Runners face man-made and natural obstacles on the course, while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A zombie lands in a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. Runners face man-made and natural obstacles on the course, while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A sculpture of a dead Osama bin Laden called "He", created by Cuban artists Manolo Castro, Julio Lorente and Alberto Lorente, sits on display at an art exhibition during the 11th Havana Biennial May 10, 2012. The Havana Biennial is a major event for contemporary art, attracting artists and curators from all over the world and runs from May 11 to June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

A sculpture of a dead Osama bin Laden called "He", created by Cuban artists Manolo Castro, Julio Lorente and Alberto Lorente, sits on display at an art exhibition during the 11th Havana Biennial May 10, 2012. The Havana Biennial is a major event for contemporary art, attracting artists and curators from all over the world and runs from May 11 to June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two "terrorist explosions" which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two "terrorist explosions" which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima May 6, 2012. Peru's government declared a health alert along its northern coastline on Saturday and urged residents and tourists to stay away from long stretches of beach, as it investigates the unexplained deaths of hundreds of dolphins and pelicans. At least 1,200 birds, mostly pelicans, washed up dead along a stretch of Peru's northern Pacific coastline in recent weeks, health officials said, after an estimated 800 dolphins died in the same area in recent months.REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima May 6, 2012. Peru's government declared a health alert along its northern coastline on Saturday and urged residents and tourists to stay away from long stretches of beach, as it investigates the unexplained deaths of hundreds of dolphins and pelicans. At least 1,200 birds, mostly pelicans, washed up dead along a stretch of Peru's northern Pacific coastline in recent weeks, health officials said, after an estimated 800 dolphins died in the same area in recent months.REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Members of the White House press type on their laptop computers in the dark as U.S.President Barack Obama speaks to supporters at a fundraising reception at the Paramount Theater in Seattle May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Members of the White House press type on their laptop computers in the dark as U.S.President Barack Obama speaks to supporters at a fundraising reception at the Paramount Theater in Seattle May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. Lag BaOmer marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1900 years ago. Thousands of the Satmar, who are opposed on principle to the existence of the state of Israel, danced near a bonfire into the night. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. Lag BaOmer marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1900 years ago. Thousands of the Satmar, who are opposed on principle to the existence of the state of Israel, danced near a bonfire into the night. REUTERS/Mike Segar

