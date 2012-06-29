Photos of the week

Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Academy during a residential cooking summer camp in Highgate, Vermont June 19, 2012. From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture lessons, summer camps are offering an increasingly diverse range of activities compared to the canoe trips, swim lessons and marshmallow-roasting of yore. The popularity of alternative camps is helping fuel growth amongst the estimated 12,000 summer camps in the United States. Despite the stagnant economy, revenues at day camps grew by 23 percent between 2008 and last year and by 7 percent at sleepaway camps, according to the American Camp Association, which says the 2,400 organized camps it accredits have combined annual revenues of $2.8 billion. REUTERS/Herb Swanson