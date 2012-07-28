Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 28, 2012 | 6:40am IST

Photos of the week

<p>An indigenous child swims in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular culture and the intersection between the various manifestations of traditional culture around the Midwest and across the country. It lasts from July 20-28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

An indigenous child swims in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

An indigenous child swims in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular culture and the intersection between the various manifestations of traditional culture around the Midwest and across the country. It lasts from July 20-28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 20
<p>Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in Friday's rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said. The suspect, identified by police as James Eagan Holmes, 24, also booby-trapped his Aurora apartment with sophisticated explosives, creating a hazard for law-enforcement and bomb squad officers who swarmed to the scene. REUTERS/John Wark </p>

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in Friday's rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in Friday's rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said. The suspect, identified by police as James Eagan Holmes, 24, also booby-trapped his Aurora apartment with sophisticated explosives, creating a hazard for law-enforcement and bomb squad officers who swarmed to the scene. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
2 / 20
<p>Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday, sitting silently in a red jailhouse jump suit and with his hair dyed bright red. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday, sitting silently in a red jailhouse jump suit and with his hair dyed bright red. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
3 / 20
<p>A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. James Eagan Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. James Eagan Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. James Eagan Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 20
<p>Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinan, Shandong province, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinan, Shandong province, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinan, Shandong province, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 20
<p>Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. Picture taken July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. Picture taken July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
6 / 20
<p>A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
7 / 20
<p>A bullet shell lies on the pavement at a crime scene in Juarez, on the outskirts of Monterrey July 24, 2012. Gunmen shot dead seven people almost at the same time but in different areas of the city, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

A bullet shell lies on the pavement at a crime scene in Juarez, on the outskirts of Monterrey July 24, 2012. Gunmen shot dead seven people almost at the same time but in different areas of the city, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A bullet shell lies on the pavement at a crime scene in Juarez, on the outskirts of Monterrey July 24, 2012. Gunmen shot dead seven people almost at the same time but in different areas of the city, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man is silhouetted as he walks past a poster showing mascot Wenlock at the ExCel venue before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A man is silhouetted as he walks past a poster showing mascot Wenlock at the ExCel venue before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A man is silhouetted as he walks past a poster showing mascot Wenlock at the ExCel venue before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
9 / 20
<p>Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. This photo was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. This photo was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. This photo was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 20
<p>Two unidentified boxers from Kazakhstan attend a training session at the Goresbrook Leisure Center before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Two unidentified boxers from Kazakhstan attend a training session at the Goresbrook Leisure Center before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Two unidentified boxers from Kazakhstan attend a training session at the Goresbrook Leisure Center before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
11 / 20
<p>A diver trains at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A diver trains at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A diver trains at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 20
<p>Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
13 / 20
<p>A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it would be decontaminated and recycled, which was the latest solution to fight off blue-green algae on the Chaohu Lake. The new method is able to deal with almost a thousand tonnes of blue-green algae every day, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it would...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it would be decontaminated and recycled, which was the latest solution to fight off blue-green algae on the Chaohu Lake. The new method is able to deal with almost a thousand tonnes of blue-green algae every day, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>A resident takes a nap on grassland amid trees as he seeks relief from high temperatures in Cixian County, Hebei Province, China July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

A resident takes a nap on grassland amid trees as he seeks relief from high temperatures in Cixian County, Hebei Province, China July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A resident takes a nap on grassland amid trees as he seeks relief from high temperatures in Cixian County, Hebei Province, China July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
15 / 20
<p>A patient has an eye exam at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise clinic was the 647th RAM expedition since 1985 and drew 1700 patients from 14 states, organizers said. REUTERS/Mark Makela </p>

A patient has an eye exam at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise clinic was the...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A patient has an eye exam at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise clinic was the 647th RAM expedition since 1985 and drew 1700 patients from 14 states, organizers said. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
16 / 20
<p>A banderillero, a bullfighter's assistant, performs on a fake horse during a traditional bullfight in Arenal, Bolivar July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

A banderillero, a bullfighter's assistant, performs on a fake horse during a traditional bullfight in Arenal, Bolivar July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A banderillero, a bullfighter's assistant, performs on a fake horse during a traditional bullfight in Arenal, Bolivar July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Close
17 / 20
<p>Kerry Nielson sits on a make shift horse while firing a flintlock pistol during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 22, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and knife throwing during the event. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Kerry Nielson sits on a make shift horse while firing a flintlock pistol during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 22, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol...more

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Kerry Nielson sits on a make shift horse while firing a flintlock pistol during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 22, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and knife throwing during the event. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
18 / 20
<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 20
<p>Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Colorado mourns

Colorado mourns

Next Slideshows

Colorado mourns

Colorado mourns

The local community mourns those killed in a mass shooting at an Aurora, Colorado movie theater.

28 Jul 2012
Countdown to London

Countdown to London

London ahead of the Olympic games.

27 Jul 2012
Tornado hits New York

Tornado hits New York

Severe thunderstorms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club.

27 Jul 2012
Sex Worker Freedom Festival

Sex Worker Freedom Festival

Sex workers from around the world are staging a conference in Kolkata to demand an end to discrimination.

27 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast