Photos of the week
A woman is held back by another woman as she reacts to the killing of several people at a crime scene in Monterrey August 29, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three men and a woman and left graffiti on a wall at the crime scene reading "Commander X20, at your orders, (signed) CDG (Gulf Cartel)", according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man and a woman walk through flood waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. The two were trying to reach a local gas station to retrieve supplies. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A man and a woman walk through flood waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. The two were trying to reach a local gas station to retrieve supplies. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is President Obama, as he endorses Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boy hides his face behind a balloon in a street in the village of Gimry, July 9, 2012. Little girls in hijabs peek out of tin-roof houses and boys play at "cops and insurgents" in the narrow dirt streets. At one end of the village of Gimry men are building a new, red-brick madrassa, one of many religious schools springing up across Dagestan, a region in the high Caucasus mountains on Russia's southern fringe, in the throes of an Islamic revival. REUTERS/Maria Turchenkova
Maldivian riot police chase away supporters of former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed during a protest in Male August 30, 2012. Supporters of the former president of the Maldives poured into the streets of the capital of the holiday island chain to denounce an internationally backed report which said the leader's removal earlier this year did not constitute a coup. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, Venezuela, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro
Fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, Venezuela, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro
Sardinian miner Giuliana Porcu, 44, stands next to truck during a protest 400 metres (1312 ft) underground to block the entrance of the Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 30, 2012. Up to 100 Sardinian miners armed with hundreds of kilograms of explosives have barricaded themselves nearly 400 metres underground in Italy's only coal mine to put pressure on the Rome government to protect its survival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
George Engelbach, an admirer of former President Abraham Lincoln, and a delegate from Missouri, visits a bathroom while dressed as Lincoln before the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Haitian woman whose house was flooded due to Tropical Storm Isaac sits with the items she was able to salvage, in an area outside of Port-au-Prince August 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac left six dead in Haiti, still recovering from a 2010 earthquake, and at least three missing in the Dominican Republic after battering their shared island of Hispaniola. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Policemen gesture to a driver stranded in a car on a flooded road as waves are whipped up by typhoon Bolaven in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 28, 2012. Gales and downpours brought by typhoon Bolaven swept through parts of northeast China, flooding cities and delaying flights, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Free Syrian Army fighters fire at Syrian army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army fighters fire at Syrian army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Natalia Partyka of Poland serves during her Women's Singles C10 table tennis classification match against Umran Ertis of Turkey at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. The world number one who was a gold medallist both in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics, is also the only female athlete to be competing in both the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a police truck, Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer said. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.