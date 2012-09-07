Photos of the week
Police wield their batons against a supporter of India's ruling Congress party during a protest outside Odisha state legislative assembly in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar September 6, 2012. Thousands of Congress supporters clashed with the police on Thursday during a protest demanding resignation of Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the coal blocks allocation, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. According to local media, the heavy rains have caused many power blackouts in Guatemala City and nearby places. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A model presenting a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Miners take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. More than 3,000 striking South African miners marched through streets near Lonmin's Marikana mine on Wednesday, the largest protest at the hot spot since police shot dead 34 of their colleagues last month. Police armed with tear gas and assault rifles deployed armoured vehicles and helicopters to keep an eye on the stick-waving protesters. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man is comforted by his relative after he arrived at the local hospital in Quetta, September 7, 2012, to find a family member shot dead. Unidentified gunmen on motorbike on Friday shot dead a senior police officer, investigating sectarian killings in Pakistan's troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A student affiliated with the All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), a student wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), is carried to hospital by his friend after his face accidentally caught fire while burning an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, during their protest against the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC)'s decision to hike prices on petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders in Kathmandu September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A delegate watches as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Israeli police scuffle with Jewish settlers as they remove them from a roof on which they barricaded themselves in the illegal outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, after eviction orders were handed to the residents September 2, 2012. Jewish settler families were removed from the unauthorised outpost in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, police said, after they fulfilled an Israeli supreme court order to vacate their homes. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country on Wednesday, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings without killing anyone. Having briefly sparked tsunami warnings, the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said just one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson walks through the kitchen of her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
President Barack Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton after Clinton addressed the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. A wave of protests in Hong Kong ahead of elections is posing a major test for the city's new leader as the prospect of voter discontent threatens to shake up the political landscape in retaliation against perceived meddling by Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
