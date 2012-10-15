Photos of the week
A free-swimming robot submarine, manoeuvres beneath sea ice in Eastern Antarctica in this undated handout picture made available on October 11, 2012. Scientists have produced the first three dimensional map of the surface beneath Antarctic sea ice, helping them better understand the impact of climate change on Antarctica. The team of scientists from eight countries have used a robot submarine to chart a frozen and inverted world of mountains and valleys, allowing accurate measurements of the crucial thickness of Antarctic sea ice. REUTERS/Australian Antarctic Division/Handout
A softball-sized eyeball that washed up on the beach is pictured in this October 11, 2012 handout photo from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, obtained by Reuters October 12. Marine biologists have yet to identify the species from which the eyeball came. REUTERS/Carli Segelson/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Handout
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before taking part in a professional one-week-long ballet contest, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of a well-known Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, along with actors from opera and ballet theatres and graduates of choreographic colleges from different Russian cities. Kudryavtsev and Volkova are winners of the 2011 Grand Prix of the St.-Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Theatre all-Russian ballet schools competition. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province October 10, 2012. Scores of Syrian civilians, many of them women with screaming children clinging to their necks, crossed Orontes, a narrow river marking the border with Turkey as they fled the fighting in Azmarin and surrounding villages. Residents from the Turkish village of Hacipasa, nestled among olive groves, helped pull them across in small metal boats. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 8, 2012. The man was rescued after he climbed onto the top of a bridge, attempting to jump off, over the Yangtze River and threatened his own life if his economic dispute could not be resolved. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. The demonstration comes only days after Spain's central bank chief undercut the government's proposed 2013 budget on October 4, saying it was based on over-rosy forecasts for economic growth and tax revenue, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy weighs when to seek an international bailout. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cecilia Reyes, mother of Noel Polanco, leans down to pay her respects at her son's casket in front of Reverend Al Sharpton during a funeral service in the Queens borough of New York, October 12, 2012. Noel Polanco, 22, was unarmed when killed by an NYPD detective on October 4th 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. The South Korean pastor, who runs a "baby box" where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man smokes a cigarette near a goat standing on a pole of a temple at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker smashes coal as he prepares to burn limestone at a nearby furnace inside a limestone mine in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, October 12, 2012. China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing the case for further policy stimulus. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kam Chung, 49, adjusts his brace between wooden boxes people use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. Its residents pay 1450 Hong Kong dollars ($180) for their living space built of wooden panels of 2 meters by 70 cm. To maximize income from the rent in central Hong Kong landlords build "coffin homes", nicknamed due to their resemblance to real coffins. Space has always been at a premium in Hong Kong where developers plant high-rises on every available inch. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the National Youth Corps (NYC) scuffles with Indian police women as they try to detain her during a protest in Srinagar October 8, 2012. Indian police on Monday used water cannon and batons to disperse dozens of the members of the NYC as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the offices of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand regularisation of their services, the members said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Palestinians look at the funeral of Mohammed Makawi during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2012. Israel said it struck targets in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets at southern Israel, in what they said was a response to an Israeli air strike that killed one militant and wounded a second a day earlier. Israel said its air raid targeted 25-year-old Mohammed Makawi whom it linked to a radical group involved in a recent Sinai border attack in which an Israeli was killed. Hospital sources in Gaza said Makawi died of his wounds. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Jesus Fajardo looks at the computer screen while mixing music at a cultural center in Zapopan, Mexico, October 5, 2012. Fajardo, whom people call "Chuy the Werewolf", suffers from a rare congenital condition called hypertrichosis, also known as the Werewolf Syndrome, a medical condition resulting in excessive growth of facial and body hair. Fajardo started working in a circus at age 13 but quit after acting as a werewolf for 20 years. He now works in a carpentry firm making furniture and occasionally holds conferences on his condition, teaching others to accept people who are different. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. Around 31 bodybuilders from across the world participated in the competition. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
