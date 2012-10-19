Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with a gun pierced through his cheek takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. At least seven people were killed and 80 wounded by a huge bomb that exploded in a street in central Beirut on Friday, officials said. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at a protest march in central Athens during a 24-hour labour strike October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool</p>

<p>A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A woman visitor passes a platoon of freshly drafted recruits at the parade square of an infantry unit camp based in Kiev October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A man jumps from a boat to another by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Mitt Romney (L) and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their MLB ALCS playoff series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz October 16, 2012. A group of 60 mothers from Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will cross Mexico on a journey called "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) following the route of the missing migrants, local media reported. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez</p>

<p>A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Police arrest a resident (C) who resisted the demolition of his house, in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 16, 2012. Some 100 houses belonging to informal settlers were demolished to make way for the development of a business district, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>Malala Yousufzai is seen recuperating at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released October 19, 2012. Malala, a Pakistani girl shot in the head by Taliban gunmen is "not out of the woods" but is doing well and has been able to stand for the first time with some help, doctors at the British hospital treating her said on Friday. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout</p>

<p>A visitor looks at 'Soviet Suprem, 2012' art works by artist Gilles Barbier during the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) at the Grand Palais in Paris October 17, 2012. The FIAC will run from October 18 - 21 in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>A girl looks at a sea lion at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A model presents a hairstyle creation by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. Hundreds of fans came to see Psy's free performance of his chart topping hit which has been watched more than 478 million times on YouTube since July. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the 16th International Coleo Festival in Villavicencio October 15, 2012. This yearly sporting event, which involves cowboys on horseback tackling a young bull by pulling its tail, attracted 160 competitors and thousands of tourists. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>Firefighters extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Afghan boys play on a destroyed car at a hilltop in Kabul October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

