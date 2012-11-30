Photos of the week

Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, November 17, 2012. Dozens of child jockeys, some as young as eight-years-old take part in the races. Involving nearly 600 horses they take place around a dusty, oval track of 1,400 meters (nearly one mile). The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah ($100). Those who win their groups get two cows. The chairman of the races' organising team, Hajji Sukri, denies that there is any danger to the children saying they are all skilful riders and none has been killed or seriously hurt. REUTERS/Beawiharta