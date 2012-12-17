Edition:
Mon Dec 17, 2012

Photos of the week

<p>The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, December 17, 2012

<p>People are seen reflected on a window of a ferry as they cross the Huangpu River near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool</p>

<p>Brazilian actor-dancer Tiago Gambogi (C) fights with security guards at the entrance to the Norte Energia electric company headquarters, during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, projected to be the world's third largest, and its impact on the environment, in Altamira December 13, 2012. Gambogi, director of the Brasilian Physical Theatre Company in London, held the protest in front of the headquarters of Norte Energia, the operator of Belo Monte, as company officials prepared to meet with a group of fishermen who claim that their fishing grounds will be ruined by the dam. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December 5 for illegally entering the country and said it would deport him to Belize, which he fled from after being sought for questioning over his neighbour's murder. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

<p>An Albanian boy cleans snow from his window near the city of Kukes, some 160 km (100 miles) north of capital Tirana, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

<p>A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Female Afghan National Police (ANP) officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, near Zenica, December 11, 2012. There are about 20 illegal mines in the area, where Bosnians dig for coal with their bare hands and use makeshift tools, such as bathtubs, to transport the coal. One bag of their coal is sold for 3 euros ($4 dollars), which is popular with the locals as it is cheaper than the coal sold at the city mine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Children play in front of their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

<p>Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

<p>Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf some 40km south-west of Berlin December 9, 2012. Around 800 participants took part in the Santa Claus running competition that is hosted by the Laufclub Michendorf running association. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>New York Giants' running back David Wilson does a back flip after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Palestinian onlookers sit atop a wall as a supporter holds a model of a Hamas-made rocket during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, December 14, 2012. It was one of the first rallies Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas allowed to take place in the West Bank since 2007, when his Islamist rivals Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Palestinians watch clashes between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwing Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron December 13, 2012. The clashes broke out before the funeral of Palestinian teenager Mohamad Salaymeh who was shot dead by Israeli troops on Wednesday after he threatened them with what appeared to be a pistol, but which may not have been a real weapon, according to a police spokesman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A child sits as his sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

<p>A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. Greiner produces individual hand glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye or eyes due to a trauma, illness or accident. Each glass eye takes about one hour to make, with constant reference to the patient for the right colour and for detailed drawing of the veins. A bespoke glass eye prostheses cost about 350 euros (US $457). A typical modern glass eye is a hollow half sphere that fits over the non-working eye, if it is still there. Otherwise it goes over a ball that has been surgically implanted into the eye socket and attached to the eye muscles. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

