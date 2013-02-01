Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the right died soon after being shot. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wolf researcher Werner Freund bites into a deer cadaver next to a Mongolian wolf in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (L) delivers her opening remarks while seated next to her husband, former U.S. Navy Captain Mark Kelly, during a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary committee about guns and violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. The nightclub fire killed at least 231 people in Santa Maria early on Sunday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked and overcrowded exits in the ensuing panic, officials said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Golan Heights January 31, 2013. Israeli forces attacked a convoy on the Syrian-Lebanese border overnight, a Western diplomat and regional security sources said on Wednesday, as concern has grown in the Jewish state over the fate of Syrian chemical and advanced conventional weapons. Statues of soldiers are seen in the background. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Maitland, Florida, watch as Marine One carrying President Barack Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington as he departs for Las Vegas, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Brazilian native Indian boy balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2013. An Indian community of 30 that claim to have lived in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006 are afraid they may be forced to leave their home due to World Cup constructions and renovations of the Maracana soccer stadium next door. A parking lot for 10,000 cars was planned for the spot where the Indians are living, according to the Rio de Janeiro state government. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
"Joaldunak" carnival revellers tie the copper bells of another "Joaldunak" as they prepare in Ituren for a traditional carnival celebration in the northern Spanish region of Navarra January 29, 2013. According to mythical Basque stories, the noise made by the big bells carried by the "Joaldunak" ward off evil spirits and give prosperity for a year to the people living in nearby towns. Every year, villagers from Ituren parade to the neighboring town of Zubieta to join this traditional carnival, which is considered a festival to welcome the spring after a tough winter in the deep valleys of the northern Navarra region. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for the start of the show in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's (R) Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrant workers travel on a train near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man climbs up an artificially made wall of ice near the Swiss mountain resort of Pontresina January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A paramilitary policeman (C) stands guard as passengers walk to board their trains at the Beijing West Railway Station January 31, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains on Saturday to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on Feb. 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
Riot policemen beat a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Krishna, 14, breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna gave birth to a son four months ago losing a lot of blood during the very difficult delivery and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A member of a U.S. Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team drinks water while on a mission near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A surfer leaps from his board during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
