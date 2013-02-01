Photos of the week

Krishna, 14, breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna gave birth to a son four months ago losing a lot of blood during the very difficult delivery and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui