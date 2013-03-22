Photos of the week

A man plays on a pinball machine as a hostess (L) uses her mobile phone inside a bar at Nana red-light area in Bangkok February 27, 2013. Bangkok, home to over 9 million people, is both one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia and the capital of a country with one of Asia's widest rich-poor disparities. The chaotic and vibrant city is a mishmash of dizzying skyscrapers and colossal shopping malls jammed up against residential apartment buildings and homes. Crowded streets bustle with sidewalk vendors and motorbikes, and 7.5 million registered cars overwhelm roads designed for just 1.4 million. REUTERS/Edgar Su