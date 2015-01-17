Photos of the week

A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, January 10, 2015. The annual ice festival, one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South...more

A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, January 10, 2015. The annual ice festival, one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than one milllion people attend. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close