Photos of the week
A man rides his horse through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration, on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, January 16, 2015. According to tradition that dates...more
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus following a strike by a shell or mortar in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month,...more
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. ...more
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the...more
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to...more
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves, caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Yola, Adamawa State January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi January...more
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015....more
Policemen treat an Israeli Arab youth that was hit by a police car during clashes in the southern town of Rahat January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. A blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and...more
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
People attend a rally to protest against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015....more
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing...more
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen, according to local...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G,...more
Revelers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. Even though the exact origins of the festival are...more
Model Cara Delevingne (R) poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in London January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
President Barack Obama blows a kiss to his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who was sitting in the gallery, at the end of his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015....more
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Next Slideshows
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
In the Ebola hot zone
Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia have been at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.
Clashes in Benghazi
Libyan pro-government forces battle an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia.
Preparing for Republic Day
India will hold its 66th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.