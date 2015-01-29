Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 3:58am IST

Photos of the week

A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 29
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
2 / 29
90 year old Holocaust survivor Hy Abrams poses for a portrait with a book that he carries with him everyday that documents all the different concentration camps he was held in during the second World War, in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

90 year old Holocaust survivor Hy Abrams poses for a portrait with a book that he carries with him everyday that documents all the different concentration camps he was held in during the second World War, in the Brooklyn borough of New York January...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
90 year old Holocaust survivor Hy Abrams poses for a portrait with a book that he carries with him everyday that documents all the different concentration camps he was held in during the second World War, in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 29
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 29
Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant in Miami Florida January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant in Miami Florida January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant in Miami Florida January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
5 / 29
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest against fare hikes for city buses, subway and trains in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest against fare hikes for city buses, subway and trains in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest against fare hikes for city buses, subway and trains in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 29
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last year, heard their appeal verdict after authorities accused them last year of obstructing public traffic and insulting public officials. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last...more

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last year, heard their appeal verdict after authorities accused them last year of obstructing public traffic and insulting public officials. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
7 / 29
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 29
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 29
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 29
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 29
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbollah missile strike wounded four Israeli soldiers the biggest attack on Israeli forces by the Lebanese guerrilla group since a 34-day war in 2006. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib

Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbollah missile strike wounded four Israeli soldiers the biggest attack on Israeli forces by the Lebanese guerrilla group since a 34-day war...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbollah missile strike wounded four Israeli soldiers the biggest attack on Israeli forces by the Lebanese guerrilla group since a 34-day war in 2006. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib
Close
12 / 29
Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January...more

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 29
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 29
Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo January 24, 2015. Sabbagh was shot dead with birdshot in central Cairo, security sources said, one day before the anniversary of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo January 24, 2015. Sabbagh was shot dead with birdshot in central Cairo, security sources said, one day before...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo January 24, 2015. Sabbagh was shot dead with birdshot in central Cairo, security sources said, one day before the anniversary of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Close
15 / 29
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
16 / 29
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
17 / 29
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
18 / 29
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recovering from leukemia and his father is concerned his child could succumb to an outbreak of measles at his Northern California school. Krawitt is asking officials to bar entry to any student not vaccinated because of a family's personal beliefs. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recovering from leukemia and his father is concerned his child could succumb to an outbreak of measles at his Northern California school....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recovering from leukemia and his father is concerned his child could succumb to an outbreak of measles at his Northern California school. Krawitt is asking officials to bar entry to any student not vaccinated because of a family's personal beliefs. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
19 / 29
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romania, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romania, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romania, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
20 / 29
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
21 / 29
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
22 / 29
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
23 / 29
Graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
24 / 29
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Close
25 / 29
A barn with the mural of the American Gothic painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mark Benesh recreated the original which was done by Grant Wood. REUTERS/Jim Young

A barn with the mural of the American Gothic painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mark Benesh recreated the original which was done by Grant Wood. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A barn with the mural of the American Gothic painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mark Benesh recreated the original which was done by Grant Wood. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
26 / 29
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
27 / 29
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 29
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Drafted into Ukraine's war

Drafted into Ukraine's war

Next Slideshows

Drafted into Ukraine's war

Drafted into Ukraine's war

Ukraine turns to conscription amid the escalating conflict with pro-Russian separatists.

30 Jan 2015
Inside Kobani

Inside Kobani

Touring the devastated town after Kurdish forces lifted the four-month siege by Islamic State militants.

30 Jan 2015
Grieving families of MH370

Grieving families of MH370

Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.

29 Jan 2015
In the shadow of Syria's snipers

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.

29 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast