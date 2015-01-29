Photos of the week
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
90 year old Holocaust survivor Hy Abrams poses for a portrait with a book that he carries with him everyday that documents all the different concentration camps he was held in during the second World War, in the Brooklyn borough of New York January...more
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant in Miami Florida January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest against fare hikes for city buses, subway and trains in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last...more
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in...more
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbollah missile strike wounded four Israeli soldiers the biggest attack on Israeli forces by the Lebanese guerrilla group since a 34-day war...more
Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January...more
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo January 24, 2015. Sabbagh was shot dead with birdshot in central Cairo, security sources said, one day before...more
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29,...more
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recovering from leukemia and his father is concerned his child could succumb to an outbreak of measles at his Northern California school....more
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romania, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A barn with the mural of the American Gothic painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mark Benesh recreated the original which was done by Grant Wood. REUTERS/Jim Young
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Drafted into Ukraine's war
Ukraine turns to conscription amid the escalating conflict with pro-Russian separatists.
Inside Kobani
Touring the devastated town after Kurdish forces lifted the four-month siege by Islamic State militants.
Grieving families of MH370
Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.
In the shadow of Syria's snipers
Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.