Sat Feb 14, 2015

Photos of the week

The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, Canada February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, the aid worker who died while held by Islamic State militants, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott, Arizona February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Goats jumps to cross a stream as they are driven by a herdsman at Dashiwo village, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon is inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, Spain following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paula Arias

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh, 27, is charged with murdering Kyle, who was credited with the most kills of any U.S. sniper, and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield in 2013. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, Afghanistan February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Rescuers clear the debris of a passenger train after it derailed on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, India, February 13, 2015. At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed in India's Karnataka state. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Manon Serrano, one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse, France February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000 euros ($451,760) in damages, a court in southern France ruled. The court also ordered that the private clinic responsible for the mix-up pay 300,000 euros each to three of the parents concerned, as well as 60,000 euros each to the brothers and sisters of the plaintiffs. One of the two mothers discovered that her child was not biologically hers when they took a DNA test in 2004, 10 years after the girl's birth. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Police use tear gas to disperse scores of protesters boycotting schools over the growing influence of religion in the classroom in Ankara, Turkey, February 13, 2015. Education is the latest flashpoint between the administration of President Tayyip Erdogan, and secularist Turks who accuse him of overseeing creeping 'Islamisation' in the NATO member state. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A female protester wearing goggles to protect herself from tear gas stands on a street during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, February 13, 2015. Protesters blocked roads in several villages and several shops and businesses were shut as part of the three-day nationwide strike, after following a call from an anonymous opposition group called 14th February, to mark the 4th anniversary of Bahrain's uprising. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
