Photos of the week
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked...more
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000...more
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015. Each year, at the stroke of midnight, hundreds of people vie to be the first to place joss...more
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danish police shot and killed the man in Copenhagen on Sunday they believe was responsible for two deadly attacks at an event promoting...more
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of...more
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, February 16, 2015. Toronto experienced some of the coldest weather of the year reaching -25C (-13F) on Sunday, as Environment Canada lifted its...more
A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warning in...more
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Revellers kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. Contrary to a common stereotype, Brazil is a socially conservative nation, its culture rooted in Catholic tradition. Many view the...more
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. Battles in and around the Syrian city of Aleppo have killed at least 70...more
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia have captured several villages near Aleppo in battles aimed at...more
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February...more
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more
A groom and a bride lay inside a pink coffin during their wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 14, 2015. Ten Thai couples laid in the pink coffin starting 9:09AM on Saturday during the...more
Hugo Belleri, a three-year-old boy and the youngest Gilles of Binche, drinks a glass of champagne before taking part in the parade of Young Gilles of Binche during the carnival event in Binche February 17, 2015. The Binche carnival, a UNESCO World...more
Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin inside a cave in Farah province February 4, 2015. Farah offers a prime example of Afghanistan's nexus between Islamist militancy, crime, opium and Kabul's feeble grip on power. Residents say problems escalated after...more
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Greek flag flutters atop the Acropolis hill in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
