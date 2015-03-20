Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 20, 2015 | 7:50am IST

Photos of the week

Enraged Christians lynch a man they suspected of being involved in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. Bombs outside two churches in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 during Sunday services, and witnesses said quick action by a security guard prevented many more deaths. A Pakistani Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her garden. The life-sized straw doll resembled her father, so she made more. Today, the tiny village of Nagoro in southern Japan is teeming with Ayano's hand-sewn creations, frozen in time for a tableau that captures the motions of everyday life. Nagoro, like many villages in Japan's countryside, has been hit hard by inhabitants flocking to cities for work and leaving mostly pensioners behind. Its greying community is a microcosm of Japan, whose population has been falling for a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group which has seized much of Iraq and Syria, have established a larger presence in central Libya in recent weeks. Islamic State, which analysts say is splintered into smaller factions in Libya, has sought to exploit turmoil in the major oil producer where two rival governments and their respective allies fight for power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his car broke in half during qualifying for the Gatornationals at Auto Plus Raceway at Gainesville March 14, 2015. Dixon walked away from the incident. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
President Barack Obama puts on his jacket before boarding Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to return to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. Some local residents carry out this activity during sunrise and sunset. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A squirt gun is used to spray alcohol into a party-goers mouth during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. Partygoers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear programme in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA, which groups remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled Myanmar's government before splintering in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others during services on Sunday in attacks claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Supporters of Juventus cheer their team during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before Sangue Novo show during Lisbon Fashion Week March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Journalists (L) walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometer long pathway, which was built at about 100 metres (330 ft) above the gorge of Los Gaitanes between the years of 1901 and 1905, was closed in 2001 after five people died. A new walkway has then been built over the old walkway and will open to the public on March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An Afghan girl sits on a fence in Kabul March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A bloodied demonstrator reacts after he was shot by police during a protest over evictions in Johannesburg March 18, 2015. Police fired rubber bullets to prevent protesters from marching to the mayor's office, according to local media. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti March 12, 2015. Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv March 17, 2015. Exit polls by Israel's leading television channels showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party drew even with Isaac Herzog's Zionist Union in the election on Tuesday, making the formation of the next government a serious challenge for both candidates. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A couple walks on a sandbar in the shallow sea at an archipelago of Los Roques, Venezuela, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast