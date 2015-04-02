Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 12:07am IST

Photos of the week

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 20
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 20
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
3 / 20
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 20
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company rather than traditional family cohabitation. Care centers, such as this, who look after the animals during the working hours of the day are becoming increasingly popular. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company rather...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company rather than traditional family cohabitation. Care centers, such as this, who look after the animals during the working hours of the day are becoming increasingly popular. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 20
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 20
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
8 / 20
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
9 / 20
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 20
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 20
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 20
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 20
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro March 31, 2015. As part of its Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up 80 percent of the bay for the games, where will be host the sailing event. But local government officials have already admitted that a cleanup by 2016 is not achievable. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro March 31, 2015. As part of its Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up 80 percent of the bay for the games, where will be host the sailing event. But local...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro March 31, 2015. As part of its Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up 80 percent of the bay for the games, where will be host the sailing event. But local government officials have already admitted that a cleanup by 2016 is not achievable. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
15 / 20
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 20
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 20
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 20
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors sai. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors sai. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
19 / 20
Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely death" apartments once their passing is spotted, including placing incense and flowers. In March, the body of a man in his 80s was found on the floor of his apartment in Tokyo. He had been dead for a month. The family didn't visit and the only reason for the body's discovery was the slight smell that troubled the downstairs neighbor. In a country where around 5 million elderly people live alone, the number of decaying bodies found in empty homes is expected to soar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely death" apartments once their passing is spotted, including placing incense and flowers. In March, the body of a man in his 80s was found on the floor of his apartment in Tokyo. He had been dead for a month. The family didn't visit and the only reason for the body's discovery was the slight smell that troubled the downstairs neighbor. In a country where around 5 million elderly people live alone, the number of decaying bodies found in empty homes is expected to soar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tikrit after ISIS

Tikrit after ISIS

Next Slideshows

Tikrit after ISIS

Tikrit after ISIS

Iraq claims victory over Islamic State insurgents after a month-long battle for the city.

02 Apr 2015
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and air strikes as the Houthi advance reaches the southern port city of Aden.

02 Apr 2015
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

02 Apr 2015
Wreckage in the Alps

Wreckage in the Alps

Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.

02 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast