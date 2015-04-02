Photos of the week
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company rather...more
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during an extended round of talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of...more
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro March 31, 2015. As part of its Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up 80 percent of the bay for the games, where will be host the sailing event. But local...more
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the...more
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine...more
Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely...more
