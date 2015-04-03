Photos of the week

Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely...more

Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely death" apartments once their passing is spotted, including placing incense and flowers. In March, the body of a man in his 80s was found on the floor of his apartment in Tokyo. He had been dead for a month. The family didn't visit and the only reason for the body's discovery was the slight smell that troubled the downstairs neighbor. In a country where around 5 million elderly people live alone, the number of decaying bodies found in empty homes is expected to soar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

