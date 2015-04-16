Photos of the week
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and...more
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses....more
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai...more
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns...more
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more
Online hostess Xianggong reacts, as she sits next to her mother, after a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more...more
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest...more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying...more
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13,...more
U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. In a quick visit to holy Jerusalem, American reality TV star...more
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. The school...more
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to...more
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local...more
A scale model of a dinosaur (L) and a shadow of another (R) are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarter in Rome April 10, 2015. The realistic reproductions of dinosaurs are part of the "Dinosaurs in the flesh, science and art...more
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich April 13, 2015. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne at a grid girl as he celebrates his victory on the podium after the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A young church goer hugs his mother's arm before civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 2015. Sharpton was in North Charleston to honor Walter Scott, an...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea April 11, 2015. Mimona is traditionally celebrated by Jews from North Africa at the end of the Passover...more
A man looks out from a manhole in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. Four people have been killed by wildfires raging though the grasslands of Russia's Khakassia republic in southern Siberia,...more
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Brazilian Indian from an indigenous ethnic group takes a picture at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic groups are gathering in Brasilia to...more
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline in Beijing...more
A woman participates in a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed to make every effort to free more than...more
Next Slideshows
Putin: Live
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts a live broadcast nationwide call-in.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
On the Saudi-Yemen border
Concerns about the border with Yemen have been central to Saudi Arabia's campaign to stop the Houthis.
Boston bombings remembered
Commemorating the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.