Photos of the week
A Muslim man kneels on Broadway Ave. as he takes part in afternoon prayers during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in Times Square, Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya. Libyan Red Crescent/Handout via REUTERS
An activist holds up a flower during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and to call for unity, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Favia Lucero
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighter adjusts a mortar in northern Deir al-Zor province ahead of an offensive against Islamic State militants, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Partizan Belgrade's Everton Luiz, (L), cries as he leaves the pitch comforted by goalkeeper Filip Kljajic, during a Serbian championship match between Rad and Partizan Belgrade, in Belgrade, Serbia. Rad Belgrade have been ordered not to play first...more
Forest fire as seen near palm oil plantation at Tanah Putih district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia Riau province. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS
An Afghan boy plays with a sling outside his house at a hill top in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, director of Vogue Arabia, poses before the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, rejects a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abed el-Lateef Daryan in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A riot policeman tries to detain a protester during a rally marking the anniversary of the death of union leader Juan Pablo Jimenez, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member listens to a counter-terrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Hussein says he reads the Koran all day in his tiny jail cell to become a better person. He also says he raped more than 200 women from Iraqi...more
Women sit on chairs in the Dead Sea in Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Ethnic Miao people perform a dance during a local festival in Kaili, Guizhou province, China. Reuters/China Stringer Network
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography
