Photos of the week

Participants walk in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world, gather for the annual "March of the Living" during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland April 24, 2017....more

Participants walk in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world, gather for the annual "March of the Living" during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland April 24, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

Close