Pictures | Sat Jun 24, 2017 | 12:15am IST

Photos of the week

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China June 20, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2017. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Philippines June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio, U.S. June 22, 2017. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Early morning fog covers the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Beijing, China, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A migrant rests on the Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by the "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Pope Francis elevates the host as he leads the Corpus Domini procession at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
