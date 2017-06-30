Photos of the week
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, May 27, 2017. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we...more
A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 as Paris transforms into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two...more
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. June...more
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017....more
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter Alia Joy as she speaks in the Australian Senate on school funding at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 22, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 24, 2017....more
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International...more
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital on June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India launches GST
India launches the most sweeping tax reform for nearly 70 years.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative bloc and by the Catholic Church.
India this week
A collection of our best photos released from India in the past week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.