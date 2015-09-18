Photos of the week

Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey...more

Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and this Greek tourist island threw away the dress her grandmother gave her. The crossing from Turkey and the eventual trip to Athens is only the beginning for Yasmine and other families. Ahead lies a trek north through Greece, up via Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary and on to Austria, Germany and more industrialized countries. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

