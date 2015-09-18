Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 19, 2015 | 2:40am IST

Photos of the week

Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. The swiftly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as it roared unchecked through the northern California village of Middletown and nearby communities. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. The swiftly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as it roared unchecked through the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. The swiftly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as it roared unchecked through the northern California village of Middletown and nearby communities. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
1 / 33
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 33
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian crackdown to confront the continent's worst refugee crisis in two decades. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian crackdown to confront the continent's worst refugee crisis in two decades. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 33
Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato, deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato, deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato, deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 33
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 33
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba
Close
6 / 33
A piece of a religious figure lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eleven people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A piece of a religious figure lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A piece of a religious figure lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eleven people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 33
Riot police protect the entrance to Chinatown from "Red Shirt" demonstrators during a rally to celebrate Malaysia Day and to counter a massive protest held over two days last month that called for Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation over a graft scandal, in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Riot police protect the entrance to Chinatown from "Red Shirt" demonstrators during a rally to celebrate Malaysia Day and to counter a massive protest held over two days last month that called for Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation over a graft...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Riot police protect the entrance to Chinatown from "Red Shirt" demonstrators during a rally to celebrate Malaysia Day and to counter a massive protest held over two days last month that called for Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation over a graft scandal, in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
8 / 33
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at rock-throwing Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside al-Aqsa mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at rock-throwing Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside al-Aqsa mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 33
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, an estimated 309,000 people had arrived by sea in Greece, the International Organization for Migration (IMO) said. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, an estimated 309,000 people had arrived by sea in Greece, the International Organization for Migration (IMO) said. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 33
A model has her hair done before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model has her hair done before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model has her hair done before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 33
Ships are seen in the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eleven people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Mauricio Ubilla

Ships are seen in the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eleven people...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Ships are seen in the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eleven people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Mauricio Ubilla
Close
12 / 33
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and this Greek tourist island threw away the dress her grandmother gave her. The crossing from Turkey and the eventual trip to Athens is only the beginning for Yasmine and other families. Ahead lies a trek north through Greece, up via Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary and on to Austria, Germany and more industrialized countries. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and this Greek tourist island threw away the dress her grandmother gave her. The crossing from Turkey and the eventual trip to Athens is only the beginning for Yasmine and other families. Ahead lies a trek north through Greece, up via Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary and on to Austria, Germany and more industrialized countries. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 33
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 33
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Incheon Landing Operations conducted by the U.S.-led United Nations troops during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, South Korea, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Incheon Landing Operations conducted by the U.S.-led United Nations troops during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, South Korea,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Incheon Landing Operations conducted by the U.S.-led United Nations troops during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, South Korea, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 33
A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 33
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle over his face as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle over his face as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle over his face as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
17 / 33
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam (pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam (pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam (pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 33
U.S. Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 33
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with Greece in a bid to reach Europe, potentially opening up a new front in the escalating migrant crisis. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with Greece in a bid to reach Europe, potentially opening up a new front in the escalating migrant crisis. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 33
A dog catches a frisbee during a dog frisbee competition in Moscow, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A dog catches a frisbee during a dog frisbee competition in Moscow, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A dog catches a frisbee during a dog frisbee competition in Moscow, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
21 / 33
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
22 / 33
A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
23 / 33
Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 33
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed 18 people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars. REUTERS/David Becker

A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed 18 people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed 18 people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
25 / 33
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
26 / 33
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. The Northern California wildfire ranked as the most destructive to hit the drought-stricken U.S. West this year. REUTERS/David Ryder

Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. The Northern California wildfire ranked as...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. The Northern California wildfire ranked as the most destructive to hit the drought-stricken U.S. West this year. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
27 / 33
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (L) reacts after winning Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (L) reacts after winning Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (L) reacts after winning Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
28 / 33
Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
29 / 33
Residents flash V-signs as they wait for arrival of co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) in the southeastern town of Cizre, scene of intense clashes between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Turkish army, in Sirnak province, Turkey, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents flash V-signs as they wait for arrival of co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) in the southeastern town of Cizre, scene of intense clashes between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Residents flash V-signs as they wait for arrival of co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) in the southeastern town of Cizre, scene of intense clashes between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Turkish army, in Sirnak province, Turkey, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
30 / 33
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
31 / 33
Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
32 / 33
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. The rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings as it roared through the northern California village of Middletown. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. The rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings as it roared through the northern California village...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. The rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings as it roared through the northern California village of Middletown. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Sep 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Sep 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Sep 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast