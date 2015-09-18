Photos of the week
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. The swiftly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as it roared unchecked through the...more
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian...more
Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato, deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17,...more
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed...more
A piece of a religious figure lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3...more
Riot police protect the entrance to Chinatown from "Red Shirt" demonstrators during a rally to celebrate Malaysia Day and to counter a massive protest held over two days last month that called for Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation over a graft...more
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at...more
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous...more
A model has her hair done before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ships are seen in the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eleven people...more
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey...more
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Incheon Landing Operations conducted by the U.S.-led United Nations troops during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, South Korea,...more
A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle over his face as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam (pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with...more
A dog catches a frisbee during a dog frisbee competition in Moscow, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union,...more
A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed 18 people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. The Northern California wildfire ranked as...more
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (L) reacts after winning Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years,...more
Residents flash V-signs as they wait for arrival of co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) in the southeastern town of Cizre, scene of intense clashes between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and...more
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. The rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings as it roared through the northern California village...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.