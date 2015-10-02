Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 2, 2015 | 9:15am IST

Photos of the week

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 21
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that permits non-member observer states to fly their flags alongside those of full member states. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that permits non-member observer states to fly their flags alongside those of full member states. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 21
13-year-old Emmanuel Festo Rutema from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in Staten Island, New York, September 21, 2015. Albino body parts are highly valued in witchcraft and can fetch a high price. Superstition leads many to believe albino children are ghosts who bring bad luck. Some believe the limbs are more potent if the victims scream during amputation, according to a 2013 United Nations report. Albinism is a congenital disorder affecting about one in 20,000 people worldwide who lack pigment in their skin, hair and eyes. It is more common in sub-Saharan Africa and affects about one Tanzanian in 1,400. United Nations officials estimate about 75 albinos have been killed in the east African nation since 2000 and have voiced fears of rising attacks ahead of this year's election, as politicians seek good luck charms from witch doctors. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

13-year-old Emmanuel Festo Rutema from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in Staten Island, New York, September 21, 2015. Albino body parts are highly valued in witchcraft...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
13-year-old Emmanuel Festo Rutema from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in Staten Island, New York, September 21, 2015. Albino body parts are highly valued in witchcraft and can fetch a high price. Superstition leads many to believe albino children are ghosts who bring bad luck. Some believe the limbs are more potent if the victims scream during amputation, according to a 2013 United Nations report. Albinism is a congenital disorder affecting about one in 20,000 people worldwide who lack pigment in their skin, hair and eyes. It is more common in sub-Saharan Africa and affects about one Tanzanian in 1,400. United Nations officials estimate about 75 albinos have been killed in the east African nation since 2000 and have voiced fears of rising attacks ahead of this year's election, as politicians seek good luck charms from witch doctors. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 21
President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 21
Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
5 / 21
A man takes part in an extreme run competition in Zhodino, east of Minsk, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man takes part in an extreme run competition in Zhodino, east of Minsk, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
A man takes part in an extreme run competition in Zhodino, east of Minsk, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 21
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 21
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman opened fire at a community college in southern Oregon on Thursday, killing 13 people and wounding some 20 others before he was shot to death by police, state and county officials said, in the latest mass killing to rock a U.S. school. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman opened fire at a...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman opened fire at a community college in southern Oregon on Thursday, killing 13 people and wounding some 20 others before he was shot to death by police, state and county officials said, in the latest mass killing to rock a U.S. school. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Close
8 / 21
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of boats back to shore and closed tourist attractions as a typhoon made landfall in the eastern province of Fujian. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of boats back to shore and closed tourist attractions as a typhoon made landfall in the eastern province of Fujian. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 21
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
11 / 21
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 21
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 21
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 21
The crew members of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, salute behind the national flag of the U.S. as it arrives at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The crew members of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, salute behind the national flag of the U.S. as it arrives at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
The crew members of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, salute behind the national flag of the U.S. as it arrives at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
15 / 21
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland, September...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
16 / 21
President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
17 / 21
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 21
A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
19 / 21
People play golf at the world's largest retirement community The Villages in Central Florida, June 18, 2015. Green carpets of golf are threaded throughout the community with about 600 holes over 45 courses, where residents play for free. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People play golf at the world's largest retirement community The Villages in Central Florida, June 18, 2015. Green carpets of golf are threaded throughout the community with about 600 holes over 45 courses, where residents play for free....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
People play golf at the world's largest retirement community The Villages in Central Florida, June 18, 2015. Green carpets of golf are threaded throughout the community with about 600 holes over 45 courses, where residents play for free. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 21
Giang Thi May teaches a first grade class at the primary school of Van Chai in Dong Van district, on the border with China, north of Hanoi, Vietnam, September 21, 2015. There is no electricity and no books. She teaches the children in the local Hmong language. REUTERS/Kham

Giang Thi May teaches a first grade class at the primary school of Van Chai in Dong Van district, on the border with China, north of Hanoi, Vietnam, September 21, 2015. There is no electricity and no books. She teaches the children in the local Hmong...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Giang Thi May teaches a first grade class at the primary school of Van Chai in Dong Van district, on the border with China, north of Hanoi, Vietnam, September 21, 2015. There is no electricity and no books. She teaches the children in the local Hmong language. REUTERS/Kham
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Sushma Swaraj visits U.S.

Sushma Swaraj visits U.S.

Next Slideshows

Sushma Swaraj visits U.S.

Sushma Swaraj visits U.S.

Snapshots from Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj's visit to U.S.

02 Oct 2015
Mass shootings: From Aurora to Roseburg

Mass shootings: From Aurora to Roseburg

A look back on recent major shooting events in the U.S.

02 Oct 2015
Inside the Russian military

Inside the Russian military

The Russian Armed Forces in training and action.

02 Oct 2015
Rescued from the albino hunters

Rescued from the albino hunters

Albino children from Tanzania, brutally attacked for body parts that are highly valued in witchcraft, spend a summer in New York having prosthetic limbs fitted.

02 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast