Photos of the week
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the...more
13-year-old Emmanuel Festo Rutema from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in Staten Island, New York, September 21, 2015. Albino body parts are highly valued in witchcraft...more
President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man takes part in an extreme run competition in Zhodino, east of Minsk, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman opened fire at a...more
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of...more
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The crew members of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, salute behind the national flag of the U.S. as it arrives at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland, September...more
President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People play golf at the world's largest retirement community The Villages in Central Florida, June 18, 2015. Green carpets of golf are threaded throughout the community with about 600 holes over 45 courses, where residents play for free....more
Giang Thi May teaches a first grade class at the primary school of Van Chai in Dong Van district, on the border with China, north of Hanoi, Vietnam, September 21, 2015. There is no electricity and no books. She teaches the children in the local Hmong...more
