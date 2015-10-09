Photos of the week

Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to...more

Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to the development of potent new drugs against parasitic diseases such as malaria and elephantiasis won the Nobel on Monday. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close