Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2015 | 10:55pm IST

Photos of the week

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 20
An Iraqi refugee on a wheelchair reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 4, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greece this year will soon reach 400,000, according to the UN Refugee Agency. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

An Iraqi refugee on a wheelchair reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 4, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greece this year will...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An Iraqi refugee on a wheelchair reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 4, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greece this year will soon reach 400,000, according to the UN Refugee Agency. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
2 / 20
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. The murder by a Hindu mob of a Muslim man rumored to have slaughtered a cow has thrown a spotlight on the hardline, polarizing agenda of some followers of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, undermining his promise of development for all. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. The murder by a Hindu mob of a Muslim man rumored to have slaughtered a cow has thrown a...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. The murder by a Hindu mob of a Muslim man rumored to have slaughtered a cow has thrown a spotlight on the hardline, polarizing agenda of some followers of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, undermining his promise of development for all. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 20
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 20
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to the development of potent new drugs against parasitic diseases such as malaria and elephantiasis won the Nobel on Monday. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to the development of potent new drugs against parasitic diseases such as malaria and elephantiasis won the Nobel on Monday. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 20
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman killed nine people then himself in the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence this year at a community college in southwest Oregon on Thursday. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman killed nine people then himself in the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence this year at a community college...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman killed nine people then himself in the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence this year at a community college in southwest Oregon on Thursday. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Close
6 / 20
A shirtless Xavier Broseta, Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with staff representativesat the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in the meeting with staff that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A shirtless Xavier Broseta, Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with staff representativesat the Air France headquarters building at the...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta, Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with staff representativesat the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in the meeting with staff that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
7 / 20
Horry County police officer Jeff Helfinstine patrols the edge of flood waters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Horry County police officer Jeff Helfinstine patrols the edge of flood waters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Horry County police officer Jeff Helfinstine patrols the edge of flood waters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
8 / 20
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found following a landslide that swallowed part of a Guatemalan town. Rescue teams have found more than 120 bodies and up to 300 others are missing and feared dead. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found following...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found following a landslide that swallowed part of a Guatemalan town. Rescue teams have found more than 120 bodies and up to 300 others are missing and feared dead. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 20
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 20
North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang,October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang,October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang,October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 20
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. The Russian leader showed off his skills while celebrating his 63rd birthday, personally scoring seven goals. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. The Russian leader showed off his skills while celebrating his 63rd birthday, personally scoring seven...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. The Russian leader showed off his skills while celebrating his 63rd birthday, personally scoring seven goals. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
13 / 20
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
14 / 20
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 20
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during the Fashion Week, October 6, 2015. At left is model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during the Fashion Week, October 6, 2015. At left is model Hudson Kroenig....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during the Fashion Week, October 6, 2015. At left is model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 20
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighboring Indonesia has blanketed Malaysia and Singapore in a choking haze for weeks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighboring Indonesia...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighboring Indonesia has blanketed Malaysia and Singapore in a choking haze for weeks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
17 / 20
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 20
A man cleans blood stains from the floor where an Israeli was wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2015. An 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem and was then shot and wounded by the injured man. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man cleans blood stains from the floor where an Israeli was wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2015. An 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem and was then...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A man cleans blood stains from the floor where an Israeli was wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2015. An 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem and was then shot and wounded by the injured man. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 20
People cross U Bein bridge over Tuangthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People cross U Bein bridge over Tuangthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
People cross U Bein bridge over Tuangthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Oct 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Oct 2015
Editor`s choice

Editor`s choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Oct 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast