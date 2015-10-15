Photos of the week
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture...more
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. PREUTERS/Stringer
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight...more
Evelyn Buhagiar, of Pacifica, sits next to two pumpkins during the 42nd annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver...more
A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai...more
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth in discussion with a guest at The University of Surrey's new School of Veterinary Medicine, Guildford, Britain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015....more
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural...more
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children,...more
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of the Spanish armed forces smokes a cigarette before taking part in a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes...more
Next Slideshows
The longest war
Scenes from 14 years of war in Afghanistan.
Germany, open to refugees
When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find...
A day with John Kasich
Photographer Brian Snyder spent a day on the campaign trail with Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich.
Bombing Yemen
The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.