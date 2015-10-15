Photos of the week

Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural shore towns of Chesapeake Bay, which straddles the eastern U.S. states of Maryland and Virginia, are shunning the erratic pay of "watermen", who catch crabs using skills such as baiting a crab pot or handling a trotline, previously passed down through the generations. Seasonal workers from Mexico fill many of the manual jobs in picking houses to process the crustaceans. The industry faces other headwinds, environmental issues and an increasingly global agricultural market among them. Last year's harvest was the lowest recorded in 25 years after the crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

