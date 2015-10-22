Photos of the week

The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at...more

The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive the two low-caste children, an official said on Wednesday, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close