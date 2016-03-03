Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 11:40pm IST

Photos of the week

A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
1 / 20
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 20
A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 20
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
4 / 20
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 20
Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 20
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 20
Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016, as thousands of people wait to cross the border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016, as thousands of people wait to cross the border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016, as thousands of people wait to cross the border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Close
9 / 20
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
Iranian migrants, with their disinfected covered lips sewn shut, protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Iranian migrants, with their disinfected covered lips sewn shut, protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Iranian migrants, with their disinfected covered lips sewn shut, protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 20
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 20
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Close
13 / 20
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
14 / 20
Security officers sit inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Security officers sit inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Security officers sit inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Close
15 / 20
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
16 / 20
Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Revenant", and Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (R) for "The Revenant" pose with their Oscars together backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Revenant", and Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (R) for "The Revenant" pose with their Oscars together backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Revenant", and Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (R) for "The Revenant" pose with their Oscars together backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 20
Security guards wear gas masks after tear gas was released during a session of parliament in Pristina, Kosovo February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

Security guards wear gas masks after tear gas was released during a session of parliament in Pristina, Kosovo February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Security guards wear gas masks after tear gas was released during a session of parliament in Pristina, Kosovo February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
Close
18 / 20
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 20
Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descend from a slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 27, 2016. Local residents organised the annual winter torch festival to promote sports and healthy lifestyle, according to the organisers. Picture taken with long exposure on February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descend from a slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 27, 2016. Local residents organised the annual winter torch festival to...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descend from a slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 27, 2016. Local residents organised the annual winter torch festival to promote sports and healthy lifestyle, according to the organisers. Picture taken with long exposure on February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Made in 3D

Made in 3D

Next Slideshows

Made in 3D

Made in 3D

The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, chocolates bears and a violin.

03 Mar 2016
Migrant jungle in flames

Migrant jungle in flames

Clashes break out in Calais as police clear part of the shanty town in northern France.

03 Mar 2016
A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

03 Mar 2016
Beirut's river of garbage

Beirut's river of garbage

For six months, mountains of trash have choked the air and streets in Lebanon's capital.

03 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast