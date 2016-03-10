Photos of the week
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
An aeroplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
George Washington University students Sierra Humes (front) and Alice Roncey sunbathe beside the Washington Monument on an unseasonably warm day in Washington March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
The French synchronized swimming train at the Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A fan with a head injury outside the ground before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane March 5, 2016. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio sits by herself after a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to ne named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria March 9, 2016. This school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago....more
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Yannis Behrakis
Yannis Behrakis has been named as Reuters photographer of the year.
Kim Jong Un, military man
A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving guidance on military tactics.
Poultry farm turned school in Syria
The Freedom School was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of al-Tamanah in the Syrian countryside more than a year ago.
Why International Women's Day matters
On International Women's Day, a look at some of the fundamental rights that women around the world are still waiting for.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.