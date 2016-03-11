Photos of the week
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
An aeroplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
George Washington University students Sierra Humes (front) and Alice Roncey sunbathe beside the Washington Monument on an unseasonably warm day in Washington March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
The French synchronized swimming train at the Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A fan with a head injury outside the ground before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane March 5, 2016. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio sits by herself after a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to ne named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria March 9, 2016. This school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago....more
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
