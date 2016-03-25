Edition:
Photos of the week

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A man reacts at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Bjorn, aged 5, smiles as he poses with a Owl butterfly during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A Cuban migrant couple rests inside a tent at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich puts his hand to his head at a campaign town hall event in Orem, Utah March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A shirtless protester is detained by police after an Ontario judge found former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four sexual assault charges and one count of choking, in Toronto, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Villagers catch ducks as they celebrate a traditional festival of ethnic Miao, in Jianhe, Guizhou Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A meerkat enjoys the warmth of a heat lamp while standing in the meerkat enclosure at wildlife park "Opel Zoo" in Kronberg, Germany, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft carrying the crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 24, 2016. Bida lost her husband and brother, and dozens members of family. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A boy plays with his toy truck at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A detainee stacks oranges into a pile while being held in Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp VI at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Supporters for democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, France, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
