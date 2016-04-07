Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 8, 2016 | 2:16am IST

Photos of the week

A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
1 / 20
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, prompting fears of an all-out war. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, prompting fears of an all-out war. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
2 / 20
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website....more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 20
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
5 / 20
A mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, December 4, 2015. Close-range photos of one of the mountain lions in a group being tracked by biologists show her feasting on a deer kill in the Santa Susana Mountains just north of Los Angeles. The mountain lion, identified as P-35, can be seen staring into a motion-activated camera as she tucks into the deer carcass. She licks her nose after rising from the kill, and after she moves on a bear and cub move in to eat the remains. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

A mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, December 4, 2015. Close-range photos of one of the mountain lions in a group being tracked by biologists show her feasting on a deer kill in the Santa...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, December 4, 2015. Close-range photos of one of the mountain lions in a group being tracked by biologists show her feasting on a deer kill in the Santa Susana Mountains just north of Los Angeles. The mountain lion, identified as P-35, can be seen staring into a motion-activated camera as she tucks into the deer carcass. She licks her nose after rising from the kill, and after she moves on a bear and cub move in to eat the remains. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service
Close
6 / 20
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 20
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 4, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 4, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 4, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
8 / 20
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 20
Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 20
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 20
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 20
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 20
Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria, April 1, 2016. The Fakhreddin's Castle is seen in the background. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria, April 1, 2016. The Fakhreddin's Castle is seen in the background. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria, April 1, 2016. The Fakhreddin's Castle is seen in the background. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 20
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 20
Bodies of Azeri servicemen, who according to Armenian media were killed in the fighting with Armenian forces, near the village of Talish in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 6, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, prompting fears of an all-out war. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo

Bodies of Azeri servicemen, who according to Armenian media were killed in the fighting with Armenian forces, near the village of Talish in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 6, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Bodies of Azeri servicemen, who according to Armenian media were killed in the fighting with Armenian forces, near the village of Talish in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 6, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, prompting fears of an all-out war. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo
Close
16 / 20
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
17 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished child at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished child at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished child at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 20
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. Israel has extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. Israel has extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. Israel has extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
19 / 20
A white-tailed eagle lands on a wolf's carcass in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Dronki, Belarus, February 15, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A white-tailed eagle lands on a wolf's carcass in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Dronki, Belarus, February 15, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A white-tailed eagle lands on a wolf's carcass in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Dronki, Belarus, February 15, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Misery in Idomeni

Misery in Idomeni

Next Slideshows

Misery in Idomeni

Misery in Idomeni

Stranded in a filthy makeshift camp, angry migrants try to break down a fence at the Macedonia border.

08 Apr 2016
Separatist clashes in Azerbaijan

Separatist clashes in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists reach a fragile truce after clashes over territory in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh.

07 Apr 2016
What's selling on India's pavements

What's selling on India's pavements

A pavement in India is not just for walking, as these pictures show.

07 Apr 2016
The migrant children of Idomeni

The migrant children of Idomeni

The youngest generation at the makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border.

07 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast