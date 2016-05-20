Photos of the week
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is pictured after jumping with parachute from an airplane, as the moon is seen in the sky, in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man combs his beard after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country...more
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labour law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honour of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters
Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for...more
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson, California, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour during Australian Fashion Week, Sydney, Australia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A member of Sri Lankan military rescue team works at the site of a landslide at Elangipitiya village in Aranayaka, Sri Lanka May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her...more
Denmark's goaltender Sebastian Dahm in action at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Moscow, Russia, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
The worlds largest cruise ship, the 361 metres long, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port for her mayden voyage, in Southampton, Britain May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of the Jubilee audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alessaandro Bianchi
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district, one of more than 250 shoddy buildings that...more
