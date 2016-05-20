Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 20, 2016 | 8:40am IST

Photos of the week

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is pictured after jumping with parachute from an airplane, as the moon is seen in the sky, in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man combs his beard after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break down due to the shifting demographics of a more prosperous nation. Some schools have closed and others are adjusting the way they work. Some, like the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School, are going into kindergartens to advertise gymnastics as an after-school play time activity to parents. "We call it happy gymnastics," said principal Zhu Zengxiang. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break down due to the shifting demographics of a more prosperous nation. Some schools have closed and others are adjusting the way they work. Some, like the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School, are going into kindergartens to advertise gymnastics as an after-school play time activity to parents. "We call it happy gymnastics," said principal Zhu Zengxiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labour law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honour of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for pets. Other customers choose to stuff their dead pets to turn them into an even more tangible reminder. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for pets. Other customers choose to stuff their dead pets to turn them into an even more tangible reminder. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson, California, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour during Australian Fashion Week, Sydney, Australia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A member of Sri Lankan military rescue team works at the site of a landslide at Elangipitiya village in Aranayaka, Sri Lanka May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Denmark's goaltender Sebastian Dahm in action at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Moscow, Russia, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
The worlds largest cruise ship, the 361 metres long, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port for her mayden voyage, in Southampton, Britain May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
The wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of the Jubilee audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alessaandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district, one of more than 250 shoddy buildings that could now face demolition after a six-story structure collapsed this month killing 51 people. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Schoolgirl rescued from Boko Haram

Next Slideshows

Schoolgirl rescued from Boko Haram

A Nigerian teenager kidnapped by Boko Haram more than two years ago has been rescued, the first of more than 200 girls seized in a raid on their school.

19 May 2016
France revolts against labor reform

Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.

19 May 2016
India assembly elections

Five states are electing new legislatures.

19 May 2016
Anti-Maduro protests erupt in Venezuela

Opposition supporters and riot police clash during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

19 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

