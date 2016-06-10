Photos of the week
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman wipes the tears of an honour guard as he stands next to the coffin of police officer Kadir Cihan Karagozlu who was killed in Tuesday's car bomb attack on a police bus, at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The arm of a migrant who died after a boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara west of Tripoli,in Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People film with their phones and cameras during a flag-raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Schoolchildren cheer as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union (KCU). REUTERS/KCNA
Riot policemen and opposition supporters clash during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children play next to a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej placed in celebration of the king's 88th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Racegoers pose for a picture as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on in the parade ring at the Derby Festival, June 4, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
Belongings of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau prisoners are presented during a news conference at the Auschwitz Birkenau State Museum in Oswiecim, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Riders on horseback compete in the Margalla Festival Tent Pegging Championship in Islamabad, Pakistan. Tent pegging is an equestrian sport popular in Pakistan and India, with a history going back to the cavalries of ancient armies. REUTERS/Caren...more
A man crosses to Boca del Grita in Venezuela, carrying a plastic bag, through a river opposite the border town of Puerto Santander, Colombia. Picture taken from the Colombia side of the Venezuela-Colombia border. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The son of Zabihullah Tamanna, an Afghan journalist, and his brother-in-law cry as Tamanna's coffin is transferred onto an ambulance at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Activists talk in front photos from Brazilian photographer Marcio Freitas, during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against rape and violence against women on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....more
An aerial performance featuring 100 illuminated drones fly above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man throws a rose over the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
