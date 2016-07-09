Photos of the week
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016....more
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier...more
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 7, 2016....more
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A boy stands under an overflowing dam along the Powai lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A relative cries after attending the funeral prayer of the victims who were killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A spectator rests during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Young contortionists practice at a training school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Supporters wait to see U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A fan joins the Portugal players line-up before their Euro semi-final match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Girls attend a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, the ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and dance around campfires,...more
Traditional Hungarian horsemen force their horses into poses of submission in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, July 6, 2016.China Daily/via REUTERS
A United States Air Force F-35A receives fuel from a KC-10 refueling tanker while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
