Photos of the week
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. Laszlo, a camerawoman for a private television channel in Hungary,...more
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across...more
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6,...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. Thousands of...more
People take pictures during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, has been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks....more
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Paraplegic dogs play at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, September 7, 2015. Sara Moran has an animal shelter called Milagros Perrunos where she cares for stray dogs and shelters dogs injured from traffic accidents or domestic abuses. With...more
Drewbert, his playa name, talks to people with a megaphone during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, Britain August 23, 2015. Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron will address to Parliament regarding the migrant crisis in Europe larter on today. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. The bridge, built in 1971, is 246.6-meter-long and 12-metre-wide. A new bridge will be built on the same location as replacement, local...more
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. According to local media, no one was injured during the incident. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Andy Murray of Britain casts a shadow on the court as he returns a shot to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An elderly woman is carried by an ambulance worker after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.