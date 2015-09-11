Edition:
Photos of the week

A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. Laszlo, a camerawoman for a private television channel in Hungary, was fired after videos of her kicking and tripping up migrants fleeing police, including a man carrying a child, spread in the media and on the internet. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, killing two people and hospitalizing hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting and air strikes in neighboring Syria. Clouds of dust also engulfed Israel, Jordan and Cyprus where aircraft were diverted to Paphos from Larnaca airport as visibility fell to 500 meters. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been clashing almost daily with security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each other. Officials say that more than 70 members of the security forces and hundreds of Kurdish militants have been killed. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
People take pictures during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, has been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created a blanket of smog over Southeast Asia, threatening them with sanctions if they are found responsible, a government minister said on Tuesday. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Paraplegic dogs play at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, September 7, 2015. Sara Moran has an animal shelter called Milagros Perrunos where she cares for stray dogs and shelters dogs injured from traffic accidents or domestic abuses. With donations and raffling, Moran purchases wheelchairs, food and medical treatment for the dogs at her shelter in Chorrillos. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Drewbert, his playa name, talks to people with a megaphone during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, Britain August 23, 2015. Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron will address to Parliament regarding the migrant crisis in Europe larter on today. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. The bridge, built in 1971, is 246.6-meter-long and 12-metre-wide. A new bridge will be built on the same location as replacement, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. According to local media, no one was injured during the incident. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain casts a shadow on the court as he returns a shot to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
An elderly woman is carried by an ambulance worker after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
