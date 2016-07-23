Photos of the week

Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. Gonzalez has been collecting the dolls, some from rubbish bins, for more than five years. He lives in the building with his family and says...more

Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. Gonzalez has been collecting the dolls, some from rubbish bins, for more than five years. He lives in the building with his family and says that some people find his doll collection a little scary. Gonzalez used to buy stones to decorate the dolls but with the dire economic situation in Venezuela, he can no longer afford them. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

