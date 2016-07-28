Photos of the week

Edition:
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Men transport a casualty at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Men transport a casualty at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela July 14, 2016. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favorite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela July 14, 2016. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favorite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An orthodox priest baptises a woman in the Yenisei river during a ceremony marking the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the time, by its grand prince, Vladimir I (Vladimir the Great) in 988AD, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia July 28, 2016. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
An orthodox priest baptises a woman in the Yenisei river during a ceremony marking the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the time, by its grand prince, Vladimir I (Vladimir the Great) in 988AD, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia July 28, 2016. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin
A polar bear is seen in an aquarium at the Grandview mall in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A polar bear is seen in an aquarium at the Grandview mall in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Satoshi Uematsu, suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is seen inside a police car as he is taken to prosecutors, at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 27, 2016. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Satoshi Uematsu, suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is seen inside a police car as he is taken to prosecutors, at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 27, 2016. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel
George Engelbach, delegate from Missouri, Impersonator of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, poses for a photograph at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, United States July 20, 2016. Engelbach's message to the presidential nominee is: "I hope you will appoint all Conservative Supreme Court Justices." REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
George Engelbach, delegate from Missouri, Impersonator of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, poses for a photograph at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, United States July 20, 2016. Engelbach's message to the presidential nominee is: "I hope you will appoint all Conservative Supreme Court Justices." REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of former Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A supporter of former Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A member of the Maroubra Winter Seals swimming club prepares to dive into a rock pool as a fellow member swims underneath him at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A member of the Maroubra Winter Seals swimming club prepares to dive into a rock pool as a fellow member swims underneath him at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Belarussian rhythmic gymnast Melitina Staniouta attends a training session at a sports base as she prepares for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Minsk, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Belarussian rhythmic gymnast Melitina Staniouta attends a training session at a sports base as she prepares for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Minsk, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
