Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 6, 2016 | 6:50am IST

Photos of the week

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 20
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 20
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
8 / 20
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 20
The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
10 / 20
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 20
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
12 / 20
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
13 / 20
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 20
Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in a practice in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in a practice in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in a practice in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 20
The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 20
A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Moshe Mordechai Chadash, head of the "Or Alhanan" Jewish Seminary, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Moshe Mordechai Chadash, head of the "Or Alhanan" Jewish Seminary, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Moshe Mordechai Chadash, head of the "Or Alhanan" Jewish Seminary, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 20
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Aug 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Aug 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Aug 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast