Photos of the week
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Secret Service officers work to secure Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Santo Condorelli of Canada gives his father the finger, a gesture he has done before his races for years, at the men's 100m butterfly heats. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gemma Tattersall of the United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the eventing individual cross country equestrian competition. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time...more
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A person stands in front of a banner which reads "Temer out" in reference to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer during a demonstration against the impeachment of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff on Copacabana before the opening ceremony...more
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A supporter is seen before Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Forest fires ravage Portugal
Thousands of Portuguese firefighters struggled to control nearly 200 forest fires after flames killed at least four people on the mainland and the island of...
Islamic State: a chronology
The militant Islamist group that has seized swaths of Iraq and Syria has its roots in the al Qaeda insurgency that arose after the U.S. led an invasion of Iraq...
Rio Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from the fifth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Man scales Trump Tower
A man scales the side of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, drawing hundreds of onlookers and prompting a significant police response.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.