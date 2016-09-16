Edition:
Photos of the week

A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt competes in the table tennis at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Pilar OLivares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia September 14, 2016. Russell Latter via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Crew members of the Peruvian naval training vessel Union are seen as it arrives at the Havana harbour, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
The Washington Monument provides a backdrop as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (L) on a visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Suspected gang members are presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Arab tourists enjoy some snow on top of Kitzsteinhorn mountain near Zell am See, Austria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel controlled city of Idlib, Syria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
