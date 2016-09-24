Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 24, 2016 | 5:45am IST

Photos of the week

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 20
Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 20
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
3 / 20
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Close
4 / 20
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
Close
5 / 20
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 20
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
7 / 20
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Close
8 / 20
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
9 / 20
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 20
Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 20
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 20
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
14 / 20
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 20
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
16 / 20
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
18 / 20
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 20
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast