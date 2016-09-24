Photos of the week
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London,...more
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra...more
Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
