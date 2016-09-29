Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 30, 2016 | 2:20am IST

Photos of the week

A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A salt lake separated by a road shows different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wei Liang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People stand near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria in this still image from drone footage taken on September 27, 2016. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest over the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Investigators look at the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida, September 25, 2016. Mandatory credit SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A motorcyclist falls on a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London, Britain September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A model has make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
