Photos of the week
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta,. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A salt lake separated by a road shows different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Wei Liang
People stand near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest over the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Investigators look at the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters
A motorcyclist falls on a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver, British...more
A model has make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
