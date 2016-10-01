Edition:
Photos of the week

A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta,. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A salt lake separated by a road shows different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Wei Liang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People stand near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest over the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Investigators look at the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A motorcyclist falls on a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A model has make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
