Photos of the week

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton touches the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, after eulogising him during his funeral ceremony at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Yangji village of Guangzhou city holds a feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Rapper Worms-T poses for a picture with friends from the "La Rue La Vraie" (The Real Street) crew on a staircase in the Cite Raymond Queneau in Pantin, France. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
